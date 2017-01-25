Apple files lawsuits against Qualcomm in Beijing

One suit alleging, according to Beijing's Intellectual Property Court, breach of China's Anti-Monopoly Law and a second, requesting determination of terms involving a patent license.

Reuters notes $1B yuan ($145.32M) in damages is being sought by Apple.

Qualcomm comment: "These filings by Apple's Chinese subsidiary are just part of Apple's efforts to find ways to pay less for Qualcomm's technology. Apple was offered terms consistent with terms accepted by more than one hundred other Chinese companies and refused to even consider them. These terms were consistent with our NDRC Rectification plan. Qualcomm is prepared to defend its business model anywhere in the world. We are proud of our history of contributing our inventions to the development and success of the mobile communications ecosystem."

While compounding acrimony with Apple (AAPL +1.6% ), Qualcomm (QCOM +2.5% ) is moreover increasingly on the defensive as it deals with these charges and others recently levied by the U.S. FTC.

