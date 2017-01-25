Investors bid up vehicle maker stocks after Arctic Cat buyout

Vehicle maker stocks are outperforming after Arctic Cat (ACAT +41.7% ) attracts a hefty buyout premium.

Oshkosh (OSK +3.4% ), PACCAR (PCAR +2.8% ), Spartan Motors (SPAR +2.9% ) and Cummins (CMI +1.9% ) are all on the move.

Arctic Cat trades slightly higher than the takeover price of $18.50, touching $18.57 at its high. KeyBanc analyst Scott Hamann thinks another bid could be in the works due to the "fairly inexpensive" Textron offer. Other firms are with notes predicting Textron's bid won't be topped (Source: Bloomberg).

