Ford O'Neil and team at the $25.7B Fidelity Total Bond Fund (MUTF:FTBFX) returned 5.81% in 2016, topping 88% of peers, and have been named 2016 Fixed Income Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar.

David Wallack of the T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund (MUTF:TRMCX) returned 24.3% in 2016 vs. 18.26% for its benchmark. He's been named Domestic Stock Fund Manager of the Year.

Source: Press Release

David Herro of Oakmark International (MUTF:OAKIX) wins International Stock Fund Manager of the Year.