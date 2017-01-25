Brinker International slides to multi-year low

Shares of Brinker International (EAT -6.3% ) falls to a multi-year low after the company cuts guidance on top of its FQ2 earnings miss.

On the earnings call, Brinker execs said FQ3 EPS will be lower than anticipated due to extra investments. Comparable sales are seen staying in negative territory.

Volume on Brinker is 3X normal activity with two hours of trading still left.

