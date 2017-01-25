Texas Instruments raised to $90+ targets at Oppenheimer & Co., Drexel Hamilton

Coverage target increases for Texas Instruments are widespread following the company's Q4 2016 reporting (earnings call transcript).

Notably at the higher end of the range, Oppenheimer & Co. moves from $80 to $90, while Drexel Hamilton adjusts from $82 to $93. The firms maintain respective Outperform and Buy ratings.

Less positive on Texas Instruments subsequent the report are Goldman Sachs (Sell rating, $65 target), Instinet (Neutral, $70) Deutsche Bank (Hold, $73), Morgan Stanley (Equal weight, $74), Mizuho Securities (Neutral, $75), Cowen and Company (Market perform, $77), Barclays (Equal weight, $77), Baird (Neutral, $80).

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) $78.44, +1.77% .

