GE reaches deal to place logo patch on Boston Celtics jerseys

General Electric (GE +1.5% ) says the Boston Celtics will include its logo on the basketball team’s uniforms beginning with the 2017-18 season, in a deal Bloomberg says will cost GE more than $7M per year.

The company, which moved its headquarters to Boston last year, also will provide data and analytics services to the Celtics under the multiyear deal.

The NBA approved uniform sponsorships last year under a three-year pilot program; StubHub pays the Philadelphia 76ers $5M/year to wear its 2.5 x 2.5 inch logo patch.