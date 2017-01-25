Sandell weighs in on Bob Evans Farms

Sandell Asset Management Corp. takes a victory lap after Bob Evans Farms (BOBE +20.5% ) decides to sell the restaurant business to Golden Gate Capital.

“With the sale of Restaurants, Bob Evans will effectively become a stand-alone, pure-play packaged foods company given its continued ownership of BEF Foods," reads a statement from Sandell.

The hedge fund, which has been quite vocal in the past on Bob Evans, also has an interesting take on the future of the company.

"While Bob Evans, with its remaining ownership of BEF Foods, would be ideally positioned to operate independently, the present transaction as structured may also allow for a tax-efficient acquisition of BEF Foods by way of the purchase of the stock of Bob Evans (NASDAQ:BOBE) at some point in the future.”

Source: Press Release