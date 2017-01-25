Harvard endowment to lay off half of staff - WSJ

Part of big changes taking place under new boss N.P. “Narv” Narvekar, the Harvard endowment will be shutting down its internal hedge fund and letting traders go by mid-year, with other layoffs coming by year end. The endowment currently employs about 230.

Source: WSJ

In addition, the internal team in charge of direct real estate investments is to be spun out into an independent group that Harvard will invest with. Only management of the natural resources portfolio and ETFs will stay in house.

At root of the changes is lame performance - the now $35.7B endowment has returned just 5.7% annually over the past 10 years, second-worst in the Ivy League. And while the endowment upsets some at the school for paying its people more than other Ivies, other note it's still less than what hedge funds pay, and wonder how Harvard can expect to get top talent.

Since taking over in December after running Columbia University's endowment for 14 years, Narvekar has done things like cancel the annual winter party and hired staff whose expertise is investing with outside managers.