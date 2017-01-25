WPP, Omnicom fighting intensifying battle over digital budgets

With pressure intensifying to capture the digital budgets of advertisers, the war of words between ad companies WPP (WPPGY +0.6% ) and Omnicom (OMC +0.7% ) is heating up.

Documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show Omnicom's data/tech group Annalect circulating competitive talking points about a reorg at WPP's GroupM that combined data analytics and digital services.

“It is noteworthy that the reorganization comes several months after losing (Volkswagen) and AT&T -- two large, long-standing accounts -- to the data driven approach of Omnicom,” say the documents from Annalect, which add that GroupM's mPlatform is a "game of catch-up."

MPlatform will also "push (conflicts of interest) to the forefront for clients," Annalect says, alleging that WPP's investment in media companies and ownership of data represent a conflict.

“Our dataset is unbiased, deterministic and rigorously curated for freshness to account for ever-changing consumer interest,” says GroupM's Brian Gleason.