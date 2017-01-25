Renewable fuel credits sink to one-year lows amid program uncertainty

Biofuels companies are mostly higher even as prices for U.S. renewable fuel credits fall to more than one-year lows, extending yesterday's slide on news of a government freeze that added to uncertainty over the Renewable Fuel Standards program.

The Trump administration said it is delaying various EPA regulations, including implementation of 2017 biofuels requirements announced in November, which has exacerbated uncertainty as Trump seeks to install leaders who have criticized the program.

Renewable Identification Numbers used by oil companies to meet RFS requirements fell to $0.60 yesterday and as low as $0.48 today before recovering to $0.55.

In today's trade: ADM +0.8% , PEIX -7.9% , GPRE +0.9% , REGI -0.8% , REX +0.4% , GEVO +0.2% .