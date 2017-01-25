Vale upgraded with 30% upside seen at Alliance Bernstein

Vale (VALE -0.7% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Alliance Bernstein with a price target of 45 Brazilian real, implying a price of $14.19 for the U.S.-traded shares and a ~30% upside from current levels.

AB cites Vale’s ability to generate cash, reduce debt and boost dividends, and sees the company now as a "very different beast altogether to the beaten up, capex heavy and debt-laden proposition we once did."

The firm calls Vale's new, low-cost S11D mine in Brazil "a geological marvel," with "astonishing" freight on board costs of production at the asset of $7.70/ton when fully ramped up, means the S11D ramp over the next four years "should act as an independent driver of margin expansion for the company."