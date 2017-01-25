Bloomberg: Canada pension plan joins bid for Shell's U.K. North Sea assets

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has joined a group said to be in advanced talks to buy a package of Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A +0.5% ) U.K. North Sea assets for more than $2B, Bloomberg reports.

Canada’s largest pension fund has joined EIG Global Energy Partners and North Sea explorer Chrysaor Holdings to bid for the operations, according to the report.

The sale is considered a key part of Shell’s plans to divest $30B in assets through 2018 to help offset the company's $54B acquisition of BG Group.