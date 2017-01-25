Freeport CEO Adkerson warns on Indonesian production

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -3.2% ) warns it would need to start cutting production and jobs at its Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia by mid-February if it fails to get an export permit from the government.

CEO RIchard Adkerson said in today's earnings conference call that FCX has told the Indonesian government that it would need to cut Grasberg output to ~40% of capacity if it cannot export.

Indonesia's recently imposed ban on shipping semi-processed ore out of the country has removed more than 2% of supply from the global copper market, Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina estimates, which has helped copper prices hit two-month highs of $5,973/metric ton today.

Adkerson says FCX has received "indications" from the government that it would be allowed to resume exports while it negotiates converting its contract of work to a special mining license under new mining sector rules.

The situation "is likely to get worse before it gets better," LaFemina says. "It is bullish for copper, but will create continued volatility in the Freeport share price."