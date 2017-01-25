Hess -2% despite posting lighter than expected Q4 loss

Hess (HES -2.1% ) is lower even after posting a smaller than expected Q4 loss, helped by cost cuts nearing 16% Y/Y, and issuing a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2017 as the number of drilling rigs and other oilfield equipment deployed across the U.S. continues to rise.

Yet Hess says it is increasing 2017 capex to $2.25B from $1.9B in 2016, with plans to add a drilling rig in North Dakota's Bakken Shale and expand in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Thailand and Guyana.

Hess says its E&P business posted an adjusted loss of $257M in Q4, vs. a loss of $328M in the year-ago, while oil and gas production fell 15% to 311K boe/day; 2017 output excluding Libya is forecast to slip a bit further to 300K-310K boe/day vs. full-year 2016 net production of 321K boe/day.

In today's earnings conference call, CEO John Hess says the company will triple its Bakken rig count this year to six, the Stampede project in the Gulf of Mexico remains on schedule to deliver first oil in 2018, and that Liza results in Ghana confirm the largest oil discovery of the last 10 years, with first production from the area expected in 2020.