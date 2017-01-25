National Fuel Gas delays Northern Access in-service date

National Fuel Gas (NFG +0.5% ) says it is pushing back the expected in-service date for its Northern Access pipeline expansion from November later this year to Q1 2018.

NFG says ongoing delays in the regulatory approval process, including the issuance of a project certificate by the FERC, have slowed the start of development activities along the 99-mile pipeline route ahead of a planned environmental protection period beginning April 1 and extending through July 31.

NFG also reports that production volumes its Seneca Resources E&P subsidiary for the December quarter rose 18% Y/Y to 44.9B cfe.