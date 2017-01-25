AT&T adds 2.8M wireless subs, 1.1M branded smartphones

AT&T (NYSE:T) is flat in choppy after-hours trading in the minutes following Q4 earnings where it met expectations on profits and missed revenue consensus expectations by about $200M.

It posted 2.8M wireless net adds (1.5M in U.S., 1.3M in Mexico), and added 1.1M branded smartphones to its base.

Wireless postpaid churn was 1.16% (vs. Verizon's 1.1%), though postpaid phone churn fell to a best-ever 0.98%.

As it mentioned in an earnings preview, the company added 200,000 paid net subscribers in the DirecTV Now launch. It also claimed 235,000 U.S. satellite net adds and 149,000 IP broadband net adds.

"We performed at a high level in 2016 with growing revenues, expanding adjusted consolidated operating margins and solid adjusted earnings growth, and we hit our $1.5 billion DirecTV cost-synergy target," says CEO Randall Stephenson. "We also delivered record cash from operations, which allowed us to return substantial value to investors and invest more in the U.S. economy.”

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m.

