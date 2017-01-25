Dow closes above 20K; all three top stock benchmarks hit record closing highs

The S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all closed at record highs, highlighted by the Dow's push above the 20,000 milestone for the first time, as Pres. Trump’s moves to cut regulations and promote infrastructure projects during his first week in office helped boost investor sentiment.

It took the Dow 42 trading days to close above 20K, in the second-fastest 1,000-point gain in the index’s history, after its 24-day climb from 10K to 11K during the dot.com boom in 1999.

"Out of the gate, Pres. Trump is moving along with his agenda," says Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, but "more importantly, earnings have been on the cusp of increasing, and that's going to be key to hold these valuations."

The financial sector (+1.7%) soared to the top of today's leaderboard, building on yesterday's positive showing, and is now back near its high from early December; tech (+1.1%) and industrials (+1%) also outperformed.

U.S. Treasury prices were lower amid today's risk-on attitude; the benchmark 10-year yield finished 5 bps higher at 2.52%.

U.S. crude oil finished 0.7% lower at $52.76/bbl.