Weak U.S. toy demand whacks Mattel

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) reports sales fell 8% in Q4, driven lower by a drop in the Mattel and Fischer-Price Brands.

Management cites F/X headwinds and a "significant" slowdown in the U.S. toy category during the holiday period.

"And while our sales at retail remained strong, the slowdown triggered elevated retail promotional activity and decreased shipping, all of which had a significant impact on our gross margin," notes CEO Christopher Sinclair.

The company says its debt-to-total capital ratio at the end of the quarter was 49.2%.