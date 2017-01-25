United Rentals acquire NES Rentals

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) announces that it will acquire NES Rentals Holdings II or ~$965M.million in cash.

The transaction is expected to close early in Q2, pending regulatory approval.

NES Rentals is one of the ten largest general equipment rental companies in the United States, specializing in providing aerial equipment to approximately 18,000 customers across the industrial and non-residential construction sectors.

Looking ahead, United Rental says the addition of NES's branch footprint will increase the company's density in strategically important markets and be "broadly" accretive to earnings.

Source: Press Release