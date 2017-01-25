Qualcomm -2.4%; Q1 2017 revenue $120M below, EPS $0.01 above expectations

Q1 2017 results – revenue $6B (+4% Y/Y, $120M below estimates ), EPS $1.19 ( $0.01 above estimates ), operating income $2.1B (+19% Y/Y), net income $1.8B (+21% Y/Y), cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $29.8B (vs. $30.6B Y/Y, $32.4B Q/Q)

Segment breakdown – QCT (revenue $4.101B [unchanged Y/Y], EBT $724M [+23% Y/Y] MSM chip shipments 217M [-10% Y/Y]); QTL (revenue $1.811B [+13% Y/Y], EBT $1.532B [+14% Y/Y], total reported device sales $62.9B [+4% Y/Y], estimated reported 3G/4G device shipments 331M-335M [+8% Y/Y], estimated reported 3G/4G average selling price $186-$192 [-4% Y/Y])

Repurchases and dividends – dividends $784M, repurchases $444M

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $5.5B-$6.3B (-1% to +13% Y/Y), EPS $1.15-$1.25 (consensus $1.2), MSM chip shipments 165M-185M (-2% to -13% Y/Y), total reported device sales $74B-$82B (+6% to 17% Y/Y)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Steve Mollenkopf: "We are pleased with the strong start to our fiscal year and the year-over-year earnings growth across both our semiconductor and licensing businesses. Looking ahead, the pending NXP acquisition accelerates our strategic transformation in the high growth areas of automotive, IoT, security and networking. We are very well positioned to lead as the semiconductor engine for the intelligent, connected world.” Mr. Mollenkopf added, “the recent legal and governmental actions against Qualcomm are at their core driven by commercial disputes. As we have done in the past, we will vigorously defend our business model and the value of a portfolio of technologies that has been so instrumental to the success of the mobile communications industry."

