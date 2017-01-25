Kraft Heinz and Oprah Winfrey to partner in JV

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) announces it launched a joint venture with Oprah Winfrey called Mealtime Stories.

The JV is set to create a new line of nutritious food across several ready to eat refrigerated product categories.

Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell the new line of food products in the U.S.

10% of the JV profits will be donated to charities aimed at eradicating hunger.

Oprah Winfrey is a board member of Weight Watchers and has been known to move its share price with a tweet or mention on the Weight Watchers program.

Source: Press Release