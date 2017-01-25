Varian FQ1 revenues up 1%; earnings off 76%; shares ease 2% after hours

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) fiscal Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 763.3 (+0.8%); Oncology Systems: 581.1 (-1.4%).

Net Income: 21.0 (-76.4%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 70.3 (-27.7%); EPS: 0.22 (-75.8%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.75 (-24.4%).

2017 Guidance: Revenue growth: 4 - 5%; Non-GAAP EPS: $2.94 - 3.06.

FQ2 Guidance: Revenue growth: 4 - 5%; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.84 - 0.90.

Varex Outlook for F17: Revenue growth: 3 - 4%; GAAP EPS for last three fiscal quarters: $1.20 - 1.30.