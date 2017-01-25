Weak results at Capstead Mortgage as prepayments stay high

Q4 earnings of $17.5M or $0.14 per share vs. $16.4M and $0.13 earned in Q3; core EPS in Q3 was $0.16. Dividend is $0.23.

Book value per share of $10.85 down from $11.20 three months earlier. Today's close of $10.88 is roughly inline with Dec. 31 book value.

Net interest margins of $20.9M in Q4 down from $21.4M in Q3. CPR of 25.59% up a hair from Q3, and against hopes prepayments would slow. The continue rise in rates has management hopeful prepayments will head lower in coming months.

Earnings call at 9 ET

Previously: Capstead Mortgage misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (Jan. 25)

CMO flat after hours