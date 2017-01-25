Comms firm 8x8 turns up after posting 20% revenue growth

Comms firm 8x8 (EGHT -0.6% ) has turned up in late trade, +1.2% , after fiscal Q3 earnings where it posted a small net loss in GAAP terms but grew revenues nearly 20% even accounting for a discontinued UK segment.

Service margin (non-GAAP) was 84%, compared with a year-ago 83%.

Average monthly service revenue per business customer rose to $414 from $369; ARPU per mid-market/enterprise customer rose to $4,412 from $4,017.

Revenue breakout: Service, $60.15M (up 22.9%); Product, $3.5M (down 16.4%).

Cash from operations rose to $8.8M from $8.3M; cash, equivalents and investments rose to $173M at Dec. 31, vs. a year-ago $155M.

The company reiterated its 2017 guidance for revenue of $251M-$254M (in line with expectations) and boosted its guidance for non-GAAP net income to $18M-$20M (7-8% of revenue) from a previous $16M-$20M.

