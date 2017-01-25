Western Digital Q2 2017 above projections; -1.9% [updated]

Q2 2017 results – revenue $4.89B (+47.3% Y/Y, $130M above estimates ), EPS $2.30 ( $0.17 above estimates ), operating income $995M, net income $675M, cash from operations $1.1B, total cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities $5.2B

Q3 2017 projections (updated 6:05PM ET) – revenue approximately $4.55B (consensus $4.37B), EPS $2-$2.10 (consensus $1.67)

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) CEO Steve Milligan: "We reported strong financial performance in the December quarter enabled by excellent operational execution by our team in a favorable market environment. We saw healthy demand for capacity enterprise hard drives, all NAND based products and hard drives in client applications. We also achieved targeted cost and efficiency improvements and improved our liquidity position with continued strong cash flow performance. We continue to execute well on key strategic priorities, including the integration of HGST, SanDisk and WD, and the ramp of 3D NAND technology. We are achieving our planned synergy targets and are progressing with our transition to 3D NAND technology with the ramp of our 64 layer architecture."

Despite the after hours move negative, shares remain elevated by approximately 10% since this point last week.

