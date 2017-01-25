Crown Castle beats in Q4, provides strong forecast

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) beat on top and bottom lines in its Q4 earnings in a year where it boosted dividends beyond its target.

Revenue overall rose 8.9% to $1.03B; site rental revenues increased 4% to $817M. Site rental gross margin rose 3%, to $556M.

Net income fell 11%, however, to $125M. EBITDA of $575M was up 6% and beat an expected $567.1M.

Capex for the quarter was about $260M, including $17M in land purchases.

For Q1, it sees site rental revenues of $851M-$856M, net income of $88M-$108M and EBITDA of $575M-$580M (above an expected $551.8M). It's forecasting Q1 adjusted funds from operations of $440M-$445M.

For the full year, it sees site rental revenues of $3.47B-$3.498B; net income of $360M-$410M; and EBITDA of $2.36B-$2.39B (above consensus for $2.28B). It's forecasting AFFO of $1.8B-$1.83B.

