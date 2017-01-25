Reuters: BNSF Railway cuts ethanol shipper costs in push for safer train cars

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) BNSF Railway will begin offering discounts to ethanol shippers this April if they agree to use new, safer train cars, as it pushes to curb puncture-prone cars from its rail lines at a faster pace than required by U.S. regulations, Reuters reports.

BNSF is offering shippers discounts of $300/carload if they use newer model DOT 117 tank cars, which ethanol shippers are not required to use until 2025, the report says.

Of the 35K-plus tank cars hauling ethanol in September, 84% were older DOT 111s, with DOT 117s accounting for just 6% of the ethanol fleet, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Accident investigators have said DOT 111 cars tend to puncture during derailments, sometimes causing fires; the oil train that derailed and exploded in 2013, killing 47 people in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic, was made up of DOT-111 tank cars.