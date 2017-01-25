New York state’s first offshore wind farm wins construction approval

The Long Island Power Authority approves construction of New York state’s first offshore wind farm, set for the waters between the eastern tip of Long Island and Martha’s Vineyard.

The state-owned LIPA, which is operated by Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), signed a 20-year contract with Deepwater Wind LLC, the developer that began operating the first U.S. offshore wind farm offshore Rhode Island last month.

The farm, with as many as 15 turbines capable of powering 50K average homes, is the first of several planned by Deepwater Wind; it will be placed in a 256 sq. mile parcel, with room for as many as 200 turbines, that the company is leasing from the federal government.