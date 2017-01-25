Xilinx +2.75%; Q3 2017 above expectations, Q4 revenue consensus near midpoint of guidance range

Q3 2017 results – revenue $585.69M (+3.4% Y/Y, $6.11M above estimates ), EPS $0.52 ( $0.03 above estimates ), net income $142M

Revenues – Geography (North America 30%, Asia Pacific 43%, Europe 19%, Japan 8%); End Market (Communications & Data Center 44%, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense 41%, Broadcast, Consumer & Automotive 15%); Product (Advanced Products 47%, Core Products 53%)

Dividend – $0.33 per share payable February 23, 2017 to shareholders on record February 8, 2017

Q4 2017 projections – revenue $590M-$620M (consensus $606.42M), gross margin 68%-70%, operating expenses $244M, other income and expenses $4M, tax rate 14%

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) president and CEO Moshe Gavrielov: "Xilinx delivered growth for the fifth consecutive quarter. Sales from our 16nm Ultrascale+, 20nm Ultrascale, and 28nm Zynq products contributed to significant market expansion. The growth from these products was driven by a broad base of markets such as data center, automotive, test & measurement, wired and wireless communications and space. Our FY17 strategic increase in R&D investment continues to pay off with the recent expansion announcement of our 16nm portfolio integrating High Bandwidth Memory and Cache Coherent Interconnect technology into Ultrascale+ FPGAs. In addition, our 16nm execution continues unabated. We are currently shipping 12 unique products to nearly 300 customers and remain over a year ahead of the competition."

