Trump’s moves "very bullish" for Energy Transfer Partners, pipeline MLPs

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) rose another 4.4% in today's trade, and has now climbed 8% on the week, after Pres. Trump signed executive orders to expedite U.S. government approval of the Dakota Access pipeline and TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL pipeline.

Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager of InfraCap MLP ETF, tells Barron's that Trump’s actions are “very bullish” for the MLP sector and particularly ETP, which he expects to outperform after its merger with Sunoco Logistics (NYSE:SXL) closes, which should happen during Q1; SXL rose 3.8% today and is up 7.7% for the week.

TRP rose 1% today and 5.2% for the week, as the path ahead for Keystone XL is less clear; among the headwinds the pipeline still faces are state-level legal challenges, widespread environmental resistance and unclear guidelines around how Trump intends to derive more profits for American taxpayers.