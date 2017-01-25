DragonWave -16.7% as it slashes price of warrants for 3.1M shares

DragonWave (NASDAQ:DRWI) is off 16.7% after hours, after it slashed the exercise price on outstanding six-month warrants it issued in an offering last August.

The warrants were issued (each to purchase one share) with an exercise price of $4/share; the company is cutting that price to $1.50/share from today until the warrants' expiration on Feb. 8.

The number of shares issuable under the short-term warrants is just over 3.15M, the company says.

When the warrants were issued, shares had closed at $3.64. They closed today at $2.10 and are trading after hours at $1.75.