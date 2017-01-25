Continental Resources eyes $1.95B in 2017 capex, up from $1.1B this year

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) issues a 2017 capital budget of $1.95B, sharply higher than the $1.1B it had earmarked for 2016, while expecting full-year production of 220K-230K boe/day, above last year's output of 217K boe/day.

CLR says Q4 production averaged ~210K boe/day, reflecting persistent severe weather in North Dakota since late November, but expects production of 210K-215K boe/day through H1 2017, after which it sees production accelerating significantly toward a year-end exit rate of 250K-260K boe/day.

CLR plans to operate an average 20 drilling rigs in 2017, one rig more than in 2016, expects to complete 280 gross operated wells with first production in 2017, and plans to participate in completing 40 net non-operated wells in 2017, with 35 in the Bakken shale.