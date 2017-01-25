Packaging and paper stocks get a boost from BMO upgrades

Paper stocks rallied today after BMO Capital upgraded International Paper (NYSE:IP) and Packaging Corp. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Outperform from Market Perform on stronger than expected market conditions in containerboard and pulp prices; perhaps aided by WestRock's acquisition yesterday of Multi Packaging Solutions, IP jumped 3.7% and PKG gained 2.9% in today's trade.

BMO also boosted its stock price target on IP to $62 from $50, on PKG to $100 from $89, and on KapStone Paper (NYSE:KS) to $28 from $24 while maintaining an Outperform rating.

BMO believes containerboard fundamentals have improved markedly over the past 10 weeks, and expects producers to announce a $50/ton spring containerboard price hike over the next 3-4 weeks.

The firm also notes that Monday’s unexpected idling of IP’s Pensacola, Fla., mill - with 500K tons/year capacity - could further tighten up the market.