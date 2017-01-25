Exxon names atmospheric scientist Avery to its board

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) names an environmentalist to its board: Susan Avery, a former president of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and former professor at the University of Colorado.

Avery belongs to the Scientific Advisory Board of the United Nations Secretary General; the National Research Council Global Change Research Program Advisory Committee; advisory committees with NASA, NOAA, the National Science Foundation and the National Park System; and has worked with the Climate Change Science Program.

The appointment is XOM's latest effort to combat criticism of whether the company has misled consumers and investors about the potential impact of climate change.