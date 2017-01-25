Wells Fargo: China Oceanwide likely to cut Genworth offer to $3.43/share

After a solid run today, Genworth (GNW +3.9% ) is trading at $3.56 after a Wells Fargo note that suggests China Oceanwide could cut its offer price for the mortgage insurer by $2/share.

There's an 80% chance that the offer price could drop to $3.43 from $5.43, analyst Sean Dargan says after reviewing a proxy with earnings guidance in it.

EPS estimates don't matter so much now, Dargan says, with shareholders' minds set on the success or failure of the deal. But China Oceanwide could cut price after seeing an expected 2016 loss of $0.41/share vs. estimates for a $0.04 gain.

Coming years have similar low guidance: $0.68 for 2017 vs. consensus for $0.91, and $0.66 for 2018 vs. estimated $0.95.

Dargan expects the company to take about a $200M pretax charge and an $800M after-tax charge in Q4 given the forecasts.