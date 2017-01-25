Citrix Systems over Q4 2016 expectations, additional $500M buyback authorized; -5%

Q4 2016 results – revenue $908.35M (+0.4% Y/Y, $7.6M above estimates ), EPS $1.61 ( $0.11 above estimates ), operating margin 35%, net income $255M (vs. $259M Y/Y), annual cash flow from operations $1.12B (record)

Share repurchase – Additional $500M authorized, with $900M remaining from prior authorizations as of December 31, 2016.

Other developments – Spin-off and merger of GoTo business still expected to conclude January 31, 2017.

FY 2017 projections (excluding GoTo business) – revenue $2.81B-$2.84B (consensus, which may not compare, $3.55B), EPS $4.60-$4.65 (consensus, which may not compare, $5.60)

Q1 2017 projections (excluding GoTo business) – revenue $655M-$665M (consensus, which may not compare, $848.42B), EPS $0.93-$0.95 (consensus, which may not compare, $1.25)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Kirill Tatarinov: "This was a strong quarter, demonstrating that our commitment to improved focus and streamlined execution is resonating in the marketplace. Overall, 2016 was a great year. We made significant strides in advancing our vision, strategy and culture, while at the same time rapidly expanding profitability and growth in our core business. Our progress in 2016 positions us well for sustained profitable growth."

Conference call



Press release

Presentation

8-K