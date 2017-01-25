TDS Telecom to take $75M/year in rural broadband funds

TDS Telecommunications (TDS +0.6% ) will receive about $75.1M a year over 10 years from the FCC's Connect America Fund, it says.

The funds are set aside for improving rural broadband, and the money for TDS will go to improve broadband service to 160,000 remote homes across 25 states. Most customers will get guaranteed speeds of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, while others will get 10 Mbps down and 1 Mbps up.

Implementation is set to begin this quarter. The company says it should improve broadband to a majority of its total U.S. wireline locations.