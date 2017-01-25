Healthy chain Freshii prices IPO at top of range

Fast-casual food chain Freshii has priced its initial public offering, the largest in Canada since September, at the top of an already revised range.

The company raised C$125.35M after pricing 10.l9M shares at C$11.50 per Class A subordinate voting share. That projects market value at C$360M.

Freshii will receive gross proceeds of C$50.14M, while selling shareholders will get C$75.21M.

IPO leaders Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Jefferies Securities and RBC have an option to sell up to 15% more to handle overallotments.

Previously: Freshii files for IPO (Dec. 20 2016)