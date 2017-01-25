McKesson to buy healthcare IT firm CoverMyMeds for $1.1B

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) -5.9% AH after posting better than expected FQ3 earnings but disappointing revenues, saying it was hurt by by weaker than anticipated branded pharmaceutical pricing.

In its earnings report, MCK unveiled an agreement to acquire privately-held healthcare IT company CoverMyMeds for ~$1.1B, saying the deal will strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and payers.

"We would have preferred that McKesson focus its M&A strategy more on healthcare distribution, rather than health IT," says Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, but the deal may give MCK "a new technology tool to distinguish itself from other distributor peers."