Speed bump coming to the NYSE

Embracing an idea it has previously resisted, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is trying to introduce a "speed bump" for some stocks.

The NYSE will ask the SEC to allow for a 350-microsecond delay for small- to mid-cap companies that trade on what was formerly called the American Stock Exchange.

The speed bump was first introduced by IEX, the venue that rose to prominence after the publication of Michael Lewis' "Flash Boys."

