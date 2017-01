The British economy showed no signs of losing momentum at the end of 2016, with a better-than-expected set of economic figures in Q4.

GDP grew by 0.6% in the three months to December, the same rate of growth as the previous two quarters.

Meanwhile, Theresa May is on her way to the U.S., where she will meet leading Republicans in Philadelphia this evening before tomorrow's audience with the President Trump.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, EWUS, FKU, DXPS, DBUK, QGBR, HEWU