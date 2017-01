Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is coming under pressure to cancel his meeting with Trump after he formally announced plans to build a border wall.

The U.S. President also slashed funding to so-called sanctuary cities in the start of a strategy to tighten immigration controls.

Construction of wall will begin within "months," according to Trump, stating Mexico would reimburse the U.S. for the cost "100%."

