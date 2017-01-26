Himax Technologies announces preliminary Q4 results; shares down 3.75%

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) reports revenues of $203.4M (-6.7% Q/Q) and in-line with the Company’s previous guidance.

Gross margin was 19.1% vs. guidance of “slightly down” from 25.6% reported in Q316 (Inc. an additional one-time, non-cash inventory write-down totaling $12M), Excluding this additional inventory write-down, gross margin would have been 25.0% and met the guidance.

EPADS of the aforementioned inventory write-down is $0.06. After the write-down, GAAP EPADS became $0.026, below the Company’s guided range of $0.085 - $0.11. Non-GAAP EPADS became $0.028, below the guided range of $0.087 to $0.112.

Shares -3.75% PM

Press Release