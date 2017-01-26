Ford tops $2B in Q4 pre-tax profit

Ford (NYSE:F) reports adjusted pre-tax profit of $2.1B in Q4 on revenue of $38.7B.

The automotive segment generated an operating margin rate of 5.7% vs. 6.1% a year ago. Automotive segment operating cash flow came in at $1.5B.

Ford ended 2016 with an adjusted pre-tax profit of $10.4B to mark its second best year ever.

In North America, Ford's operating margin was 9.7% for the full year. Market share on the continent slipped 10 bps to 13.9%.

In Europe, market share was 4.2% on revenue of $28.5B for 2016.