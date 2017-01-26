Futures rise on busiest day for Q4 earnings

With the globe in the green, U.S. stock index futures are all up by 0.2% , after the Dow closed above 20K for the first time in the previous session.

The big focus today will be another flood of earnings results. It'll be busiest day for the Q4 reporting season as 39 S&P firms release their numbers.

Oil is up 0.3% to $52.92/bbl, gold is 0.5% lower at $1191/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.53%.

