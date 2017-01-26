Toy stocks on watch after soft Mattel earnings report

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) confirms toy demand in the U.S. came in soft during December compared to expectations.

On the firm's earnings conference call, management noted that the company won't meeet an operating margin target of 15% to 20% this year due to the category slowdown.

"The key holiday period saw a significant decline in industry sales growth and while the trend of the consumer coming out later isn't surprising, the pattern this year was much more dramatic," noted CEO Christopher Sinclair (transcript).

MKM Partners is in with a downgrade on the toy stock to Neutral from Buy.

MAT -10.99% premarket to $28.09. Peer Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is down 3.18% to $84.00.

