Comcast +3% after beat, boosted dividend and buyback, stock split

Alongside a Q4 earnings beat, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) sets a 2:1 stock split payable on Feb. 17, hikes its dividend 15% to $1.26 per share on an annualized basis (pre-split), and boosts its buyback authorization to $12B.

The company expects to repurchase $5B in stock this year. Dividends and buybacks in 2016 totaled $7.6B.

As for operations, Q4 operating income increased 6.6%, and operating cash flow increased 7.8%. Net cash from operations was $5.7B; free cash flow of $2.6B. Adjusted EPS up 9.9% to $0.89.

258K customer relationships added; video customer net additions of 80K; high-speed Internet customer additions of 385K.

The conference call is at 8:30 ET.

Previously: Comcast beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Jan. 26)