Endo restructures; 90 jobs cut; shares up 1% premarket

With the aim of boosting efficiencies and cutting costs, Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) initiates a restructuring plan primarily focused on its corporate functions and Branded Pharmaceutical R&D.

The action includes the elimination of 90 full-time positions that the company says will save it $40M - 50M per annum on a run-rate basis by Q4. It plans to record restructuring charges of $15M - 20M.

CEO Paul Campanelli says, "Last year, Endo completed the integration, product portfolio rationalization and restructuring of its Generic business segment. In October, we introduced a unified operating model that streamlined our Global Supply Chain organization to better support both our Branded and Generics businesses. Recently, we announced that our Branded Segment will focus on our Specialty business, which led to the elimination of our U.S. Branded pain field sales force and realignment of that business unit. All of these measures have led to today's announced restructuring actions, which address the last of the organizations to be impacted, primarily in Malvern and Chestnut Ridge. In a competitive and challenging healthcare environment, these difficult but necessary steps are intended to best position Endo for long-term success."