Caterpillar dips on softer guidance

Q4 adjusted profit per share of $0.83, the same as the fourth quarter of 2015, on revenue of $9.6B vs. $11B a year earlier.

"Our results for the fourth quarter, while slightly better than expected, continued to reflect pressure in many of our end markets from weak economic conditions around much of the world," CEO Doug Oberhelman said. "I'm confident we are focusing on the right areas: controlling costs, maintaining a strong balance sheet and investing in the key areas important to our future."

Guidance for 2017: Full-year earnings of $2.30 per share, on revenue of $36B-$39B (slightly lower at the midpoint than the $38B projected in December).

CAT -0.9% premarket

Q4 results