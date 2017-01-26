PulteGroup +2% after strong results

Q4 closings up 9% to 6,197 homes, with ASP up 11%, driving revenues up 21%.

Gross margin of 24.8% after altering the way commission expense is reported to be consistent with peers.

Net new orders up 15% to 4,202 homes; up 22% in dollar value.

Year-end backlog of 7,422 homes and $2.9B vs. 6,731 and $2.5B a year earlier. ASP in backlog up 9% to $396K.

13.2M shares bought back for $252M, or an average of $19.07 each. Cash balance at year-end of $723.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

Previously: PulteGroup beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Jan. 26)